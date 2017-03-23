TDSB halts new student trips to the U.S. amid Trump travel ban

The Toronto District School Board is halting student trips to the U.S., citing President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

TDSB director of education John Malloy said uncertainty around the restrictions, which primarily effect people born in several Muslim-majority countries, was a key factor in the board’s decision.

“We do not make this decision lightly,” Malloy said in a release. “But given the uncertainty of these new travel restrictions and when they come into effect, we strongly believe that our students should not be placed into these situations of potentially being turned away at the border.”

Malloy added that 24 cross-border trips that have already been approved will go ahead as planned. However, the director warned that if any students encounter problems at the border, all students on that trip will return home and future approved trips will be scrapped if the president’s executive order is fully implemented.

In the meantime, no new school trips to the U.S. will be approved by the board, which represents nearly 250,000 students attending 584 schools across the city.

The Trump Administration issued its first travel ban in January, which denied entry to citizens of Middle Eastern and African countries. The order was swiftly met with outrage, sending thousands of Americans to protest the move at airports across the country before it was eventually overturned by the courts.

Unwilling to back down, the White House issued a revised executive order that trimmed the number of countries involved by one, but largely left the intent and details intact.

The second order was blocked by a Hawaiian judge and that decision is currently being appealed by White House lawyers.

The TDSB is just one of many organizations that have been forced to rethink travel to the U.S. in light of the Trump Administration’s actions. A Ryerson University department and the Greater Essex County school board made a similar announcement this week, and Girl Guides Canada took the same step earlier this month.