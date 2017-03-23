Toronto's wandering capybaras - Bonnie and Clyde - have 3 pups: zoo says
Toronto's wandering capybaras are now parents.
The High Park Zoo said Thursday in a birth announcement that the rodent couple — who escaped last year and were on the lam for several weeks — have had three "energetic capybabies."
The zoo says the mother and the pups are all doing well, but says the warm-weather animals won't be on view until the temperature rises to double digits.
The male and female capybaras, which resemble oversized beavers without the big, flat tails, became celebrities when they escaped last May and eluded zoo staff and animal detectives for weeks.
High Park Zoo staff dubbed the animals Bonnie and Clyde, and the daring escape led to dozens of sightings. One capybara was eventually caught June 12 and the other remained free until June 28.
The zoo says the couple credits their "long time apart" for kindling the passion that led to the birth of the three pups.
