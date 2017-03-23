Toronto stock index recovers from losses earlier in the week, loonie flat
TORONTO — North American stock markets were recovering in late morning trading today some of the ground they've lost over the past few days.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 62.61 points to 15,411.07 after 90 minutes of trading.
The index hit 15,241.55 during Wednesday's session, the lowest since mid-December, before recovering later in the day for a 35-point gain.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 50.89 points to 20,712.19, the S&P 500 index added 6.80 points to 2,355.25, and the Nasdaq composite index was up 12.88 points to 5,834.52.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.04 cents US, unchanged from Wednesday's close.
The May crude contract was down 27 cents at US$47.77 per barrel and April natural gas contracts were up two cents at US$3.04 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract fell $1.40 at US$1,248.30 an ounce and May copper contracts were unchanged at US$2.63 a pound.
