Transit advocates worry about Metropass costs

Toronto’s transit advocates don’t want Justin Trudeau to make their Metropass even more expensive.

The 2017 federal budget included a surprise proposal to cancel the tax deduction for unlimited-use transit passes, referred to as an “ineffective tax measure.”

Critics of the proposal say transit is already too expensive, more operating funding is needed and the federal government hasn’t provided enough information to evaluate the effectiveness of the tax credit.

For transit riders who buy a $146.50 Metropass, the 15 per cent tax credit works out to $21.98 a month, or $263.70 per year. That would be equivalent to a 10 per cent property-tax hike on an average household in Toronto.

Adam Vaughan, Liberal MP for Spadina-Fort York, told Metro that the tax credit is “vastly underused” and is mostly claimed by affluent Canadians.

“With the rise of TTC fares, low-income Canadians have less access to the pass,” he said, adding that one of the credit’s shortcomings was that only people who earn a sufficient income benefit from the tax deduction.

Only 40 per cent of low-income Torontonians were eligible for the deduction, according to a 2016 TTC report.

Vaughan explained that some priorities had to be shifted in order to fund the $20.1-billion investment in building transit. He highlighted that the federal government will now help fund state-of-good-repair projects, which should indirectly ease operating-cost burdens for municipalities.

While the federal government claims the tax credit is ineffective, the city has scant information to make its own assessment. TTC Chair Josh Colle told Metro on Wednesday that he would like more data to understand the federal government’s decision, admitting that the issue wasn’t on his radar before the announcement. TTC spokesperson Brad Ross wrote in an email that transit staff will provide an analysis of what the cancelled tax credit could mean for ridership and revenue at its next board meeting April 20.

The Ministry of Finance cited three independent studies from 2014 to 2016 that concluded the Public Transit Tax Credit doesn’t achieve its goals. One study states that there is no impact on ridership, although it provides an incentive for some people to use monthly passes instead of tokens. Another study concluded the credit changed ridership by 0.25 to 1 per cent, the equivalent of 1.35 million–5.38 million annual TTC rides.

The TTC, like most North American transit systems, experienced a decline in ridership last year. The transit agency saw 15 million fewer rides than expected, creating a $46-million budget gap. These issues have continued in 2017, with a 0.9 per cent ridership decline in January and February compared to 2016.

Jessica Bell, executive director of transit advocacy group TTCriders, argues that users need more funding for day-to-day services. “You cannot just fund new transit lines without supporting existing riders,” she said.

The Stephen Harper government implemented the transit tax credit in 2006 and funded it with money earmarked for climate-change mitigation. The tax credit was criticized at the time by some economists and progressives, as it came in lieu of an increase to the gas tax that helps pay for infrastructure projects or provides direct operating funds for Canadian transit systems.