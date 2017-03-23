University of Toronto opens centre for sexual violence prevention

Her job title may encompass a lot of things, but Terry McQuaid has one bold vision for the University of Toronto’s future.

“I want to help create a campus where everyone knows this is a safe place and sexual assault is not tolerated no matter what your status is,” said the university’s executive director of personal safety, high risk, sexual violence prevention and support.

She’s been hired to oversee the newly created tri-campus Sexual Violence Prevention and Support Centre. The office is a key part of the university’s policy, launched earlier this year, to combat sexual violence and harassment. Efforts are underway to recruit co-ordinators on each campus.

U of T already has resources available for students, staff and faculty in need of support, but McQuaid said the centre’s role is to make sure those resources are well co-ordinated and everyone is accommodated. The centre will also serve as the first point of contact for anyone in need and will manage the process of reporting sexual violence.

“Our campuses, much like society in general, are dealing with issues of sexual harassment,” she said, noting the university hasn’t historically been collecting statistics about sexual violence incidents to know if the issue is prevalent.

“This is about making sure victims have a place to feel safe about disclosing an uncomfortable experience.”

One of the key elements in the new policy is that people aren’t required to make a formal report in order to access the support they need. The centre will roll out consultations across the campuses, educating the community about issues of consent and intervention.

Last year the province promised a $1.7-million investment for similar, mandatory workshops for bartenders and servers.

“We’re already having feedback from groups who want to be partners in the process, so there’s a lot of interest in this work,” said McQuaid.

