Toronto man charged after allegedly stolen vehicle lands on police cruiser

A Toronto man has been arrested after an allegedly stolen vehicle landed atop a police cruiser during an overnight pursuit in Whitby.

According to Durham Regional Police, officers responded to a 12:45 a.m. call from a person who claimed they were being followed by the driver of an unknown vehicle. The caller then pulled into a Whitby police station parking lot and the vehicle behind continued on.

The suspect vehicle was then spotted driving erratically through residential neighbourhoods to evade pursuing cruisers, police say. At one point during that pursuit, the suspect vehicle took to the air and crashed onto a police SUV’s hood before continuing on.

The chase finally ended when the vehicle plowed into a pond on Thornton Rd.

Three officers suffered minor injuries, as did the driver of the suspect vehicle, police say.