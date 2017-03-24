Ontario man charged after drunkenly urinating on police car
Chatham-Kent police say a 20-year-old man spent the night sobering up at a police station following some late night shenanigans.
A 20-year-old man spent the night in an Ontario police station after relieving himself on a cruiser.
According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, an officer was sitting in his marked cruiser at the corner of Main and Albert Streets in Ridgetown when a 20-year-old man wandered over to the vehicle after leaving a nearby bar.
The man had a look at the officer in the driver’s seat then began urinating on the cruiser, police say. When confronted, the man reportedly had a “strong odour of alcohol” on his breath.
For his efforts, the man was provided with a night of sobering up at CKPS headquarters accompanied by charges of public intoxication and causing a public nuisance.
