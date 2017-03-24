Toronto’s Dominion Public Building sells for $275M to Vancouver developer

The company behind the controversial expansion of the Fairmont Chateau Laurier Hotel in Ottawa has bought one of Toronto's heritage landmarks.

The Dominion Public Building at 1 Front St. W., was purchased by Larco Investments, a Vancouver-based developer for $275.1 million, Canada Lands Company confirmed on Thursday.

It also owns the Chateau Laurier.

But it is unclear what plans the developer has for Toronto's curved Beaux Arts building beside Union Station, which was declared surplus by the federal government and houses about 1,500 employees, including Canada Revenue Agency workers.

A Canada Lands spokeswoman referred questions about the building's future to Larco, which did not return the Star's call. BMO Capital Markets, which acted as agent for the sale, said the bank does not comment on client business.

Its heritage designation means that significant interior and exterior features of the five-storey, flat-roofed building will be protected.

Larco is owned by the Lalji family.

The company's holdings include retail, hotel, residential, office, and industrial properties, according to its website, which also lists it as the largest franchisee of full-service Marriott Hotels in Canada.

Its proposed redesign and expansion of the Ottawa Chateau Laurier announced last year was widely criticized. One social media commenter, quoted by the CBC, called it "the ugliest building downtown."

The Dominion Public building served as the government's first customs house, where imports and exports were administered and inspected. The first of two phases was built from 1929 to 1931. The west pavilion was added in 1934 and 1935.

It was touted for its "exceptional development potential" when advertised by BMO in January.

A developer who spoke with the Star at that time suggested that the 2-acre site could accommodate a skyscraper at least as tall as some nearby buildings that stand 55 and 65 storeys.