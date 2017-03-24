Toronto police raid Cannabis Culture store; four people charged
Toronto police say four people are facing charges following a raid on a marijuana dispensary.
Police say officers executed a search warrant at a Cannabis Culture store on Thursday afternoon.
They say marijuana, marijuana concentrate known as "shatter," and cash were seized.
Four Toronto residents — ranging in age from 28 to 33 — are charged with possession, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds obtained by crime.
Marc and Jodie Emery — who own the Cannabis Culture brand — were arrested earlier this month in Toronto after police raided seven Cannabis Culture locations along with two homes in Toronto, one in Stoney Creek, Ont., and one in Vancouver.
Marc Emery faces 15 charges, including conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime, while Jodie Emery faces five similar counts.
