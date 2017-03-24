Toronto police raid Cannabis Culture store; four people charged

Toronto police say four people are facing charges following a raid on a marijuana dispensary.

Police say officers executed a search warrant at a Cannabis Culture store on Thursday afternoon.

They say marijuana, marijuana concentrate known as "shatter," and cash were seized.

Four Toronto residents — ranging in age from 28 to 33 — are charged with possession, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds obtained by crime.

Marc and Jodie Emery — who own the Cannabis Culture brand — were arrested earlier this month in Toronto after police raided seven Cannabis Culture locations along with two homes in Toronto, one in Stoney Creek, Ont., and one in Vancouver.