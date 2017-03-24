Toronto stock index extends recent rally in late morning trading, loonie slips
Toronto's main stock index has been extending its recent rally into a third day.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 48.34 points to 15,481.95, late this morning.
The index began the week by dropping to its lowest since mid-December but registered gains Wednesday and Thursday.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 57.06 points to 20,713.64, the S&P 500 index added 9.60 points to 2,355.56 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 39.07 points to 5,856.77.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.74 cents US, down 0.16 of a cent from Thursday's close.
The May crude contract was up two cents at US$47.72 per barrel and April natural gas contracts were up two cents at US$3.07 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was unchanged at US$1,247.20 an ounce and May copper contracts were down one cent at US$2.63 a pound.
