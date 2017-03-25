Crowd pepper sprayed at Yonge-Dundas Square, police report

A group of men were pepper-sprayed by an undetermined number of individuals after a fight at Yonge-Dundas Square late Friday night, causing trouble for Toronto police as a countless number of people fled the scene.

Shortly before 10 p.m., a caller told police that 30 to 40 people had been pepper sprayed on the northeast corner of the square, one of the city’s busiest intersections. The assailant used a “fairly large canister” of the illegal spray, said Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson.

Police later said they believed two suspects fled north from the scene on Yonge St.

Though Toronto Paramedic Services said they were told to prepare for a mass response, officers didn’t find a chaotic scene when they arrived. With the suspects gone and the victims apparently having left to rinse their own eyes, said nothing appeared too out of the ordinary.

Paramedics treated up to four victims at the scene who were suffering from the intensely painful burning sensation typical of pepper spray.

Hopkinson said the people who came forward to police were most likely caught in the spray’s mist and not the intended targets of the attack.

“Those people who were suffering the effects were cross-contaminated,” he said.

A description of the suspects wasn’t immediately available, as witnesses were still dealing with the effects of the spray, said Hopkinson.