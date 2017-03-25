News / Toronto

Man charged with assaulting parking enforcement officer who was writing a ticket

Toronto police say a man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a parking enforcement officer who was writing him a ticket.

They say the incident happened on the morning of March 3, when the officer was writing a parking infraction notice in Toronto's west end.

Police allege the car's owner approached the officer and pushed her.

They say the man got in his car and fled.

He was arrested Sunday and charged with assault.

