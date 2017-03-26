Brampton, Ont., police investigate suspicious death after woman's body found
BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police in Brampton, Ont., are investigating what they consider a suspicious death.
Peel regional police say they were called to a home (on Tindale Road) around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.
They say a woman was found dead inside the home.
Police have not said what caused her death. Her name has not been released.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
