Brampton, Ont., police investigate suspicious death after woman's body found

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police in Brampton, Ont., are investigating what they consider a suspicious death.

Peel regional police say they were called to a home (on Tindale Road) around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

They say a woman was found dead inside the home.

Police have not said what caused her death. Her name has not been released.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

