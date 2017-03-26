Police seek man in Loblaws sex assault
Elderly woman attacked in grocery store on St. Clair Ave. W.
Police are searching for a man after an elderly woman was sexually assaulted at a Loblaws supermarket.
On Friday, investigators responded to a call for the incident at 396 St. Clair Ave. W. at around 10 a.m.
Police say a man had approached the 70-year-old woman from behind and assaulted her while she was shopping at the store.
An image released by police shows a man believed to be between 50 and 60 years old. He was wearing a baseball hat, a plaid shirt, dark pants and runners.
