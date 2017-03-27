Dooring ticket rates go down — while incidents go up

Drivers and passengers who doored cyclists were half as likely to receive a ticket or warning in 2016 compared to two years ago, according to police statistics provided to Metro.

The news comes at a time when reported doorings are on the rise and the city is trying to lower the number as part of its Road Safety Plan.

“It’s disturbing to see an increase in dooring but a decrease in tickets,” said Jared Kolb, executive director of the advocacy group Cycle Toronto.

He said that “enforcement is an important component,” to improve cyclist safety, and added that effective enforcement needs to be consistent.

Although dooring incidents increased from 132 in 2014 to 209 in 2016, the number of tickets and warnings issued declined.

Tickets or warnings were issued in 53 per cent of incidents in 2014, but only 27 per cent last year.

The decline in ticketing coincides with a September 2015 provincial change that increased the minimum dooring fine from $60 to $365 with three demerit points.

Asked by Metro to explain the decrease in dooring tickets while incidents increased, Toronto Police spokesperson Brett Moore wrote in an email, “without in-depth research, any answer to why doorings are increasing would only be speculation.”

“Education, engineering and reporting of incidents will play a huge role in hoping to make change,” he wrote, adding dooring will get specific attention during a police safety campaign this year.

University of Toronto criminologist Mariana Valverde, who wrote the book Everyday Law on the Street, said that because doorings are accidental, fines might not be an effective deterrent.

“Increasing penalties might work for a crime that people are thinking of committing,” she told Metro, adding that the most effective way to reduce dooring is through improved street design and infrastructure.

But Valverde was concerned the number of warnings declined along with tickets.