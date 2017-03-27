Man in life-threatening condition after injury at construction site
The 40-year-old man is a worker at the site, which is located at Lower Jarvis St. and Queens Quay E, police said.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A 40-year-old man has been taken to a trauma centre after becoming trapped underneath a concrete panel on the construction site at which he worked, Toronto Police said Monday. The panel had fallen on the worker.
Paramedics received a call just before 11:30 am on Monday about the accident, which has left the man in life-threatening condition.
The intersection of Lower Jarvis and Queens Quay was closed off for the emergency run, and may remain closed as the Ministry of Labour attend the scene to investigate.
-
Tory's Toronto
The OMB, while imperfect, helps protect Toronto against NIMBYism
-
Tory's Toronto
Three ways to make sure Toronto's King Street overhaul doesn't get screwed up
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Retail Insider
Frank+Oak evolves fashion offerings with casual collection for women