Meet the 20-somethings weeding Toronto's parks for free

With spring in the air, some city dwellers are looking for a way to get their hands in the dirt.

For young condo dwellers, their only option is to dig in public parks — something the city encourages.

Michele and Nick Iszkula, both 27, volunteer to tend a 10-acre patch of Humber Bay Park and its butterfly habitat.

“I really missed having that outdoor space,” Michele said of the couple’s move to a west-end condo three years ago.

Michele grew up in Hannon, Ont. in the Niagara region, where she played in the yard and got her hands dirty.

Though they are among the youngest volunteers in the group, she recommends it to others her age facing steep housing prices.

“It can be difficult to own your own home that has a backyard and property,” she said. “This is my outlet to be able to do those activities without having my own backyard.”

More than 100 volunteers dedicate time to tend to seven parks and green spaces across the city, including the Beechwood Wetland and the Don Valley Brick Works Park, as part of the community stewardship program.

They pull weeds, plant flowers and trees, and pick up trash to protect natural habitats.

Peg Thoen leads the Humber Bay volunteer group and has been working in the park for 15 years. As the south Etobicoke neighbourhood has evolved from a motel strip to one dominated by towers, the volunteer numbers are growing, she said.

It was once difficult to get three people out. Now she expects 15 volunteers every week.

Neither Thoen or Iszkula see the effort as free work for the city. Instead, it’s their way of giving back.

“You can't have manicured lawns and parks and police on the street and transit and, and, and,” Thoen said. “If there's a little bit I can give back to the city, that's my part."

Top five worst offending weeds in Toronto parks and ravines:

Common reed (Phragmites australis): This grass starves other plants of water and nutrients, and releases toxins into the soil.

Dog strangling vine (Cynanchum rossicum): The aggressive vine can grow up to two metres or trail along the ground, strangling the trees and plants in its path.

European buckthorn (Rhamnus cathartica): Brought to North America as an ornamental shrub, this plant forms dense thickets, crowding out others.

Manitoba maple (Acer negundo): As the name suggests, this tree is native to the prairies, but it’s sometimes out of place in Toronto parks, where it can lay deep and extensive roots.

Norway maple (Acer platanoides): This tree spits out lots of seeds and grows quickly, pushing out native trees in wooded areas and blocking sun for other plants.