Urban agriculture sprouting in Toronto condo development

A new Toronto development is taking farm-to-table straight to the condo.

Plant Condos, a 10-storey building near Queen Street West planned for 2018, revolves around urban agriculture.

“It’s really designing the units around what we’ve labelled the terrace-to-table concept,” said Jonathan Westeinde, managing partner of Windmill Developments, which partnered with Curated Developments for the project.

“As the market’s pricing most people out of having a backyard, it’s trying to create the amenity of what you could do on your backyard on your balconies,” he explained.

The building has rooftop gardens and large terraces.

The 75 residential units have larger balconies than typical condos and get more natural light to make gardening easier.

There’s also a commercial kitchen with an indoor greenhouse for the winter months.

This kind of urban agriculture-centred development is encouraging for Joe Nasr of Toronto Urban Growers.

But he says Toronto “still has a lot of catching up to do” compared to cities like Vancouver in terms of making urban agriculture easier.

Nasr said there’s nothing preventing developers from taking the initiative, but the city could develop tools and guidelines or more incentives. The city’s green-roof policy could also be tweaked to make it easier to incorporate food production, he added.

Ashlee Cooper, a project manager working on urban agriculture at non-profit Evergreen, said it’s “critical” to make space for urban agriculture in condo and apartment buildings, especially as more people are priced out of larger single detached homes.

Urban agriculture, she said, can help forge community connections, as well as provide a sustainable source of food. It has the potential to transform older buildings, as well.