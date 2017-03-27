Police in Ontario issue Canada-wide warrant for federal offender

TORONTO — Ontario Provincial Police are asking the public for help in finding a federal offender wanted for breaching his parole.

Police issued a Canada-wide warrant Monday for Ryan Hamelin, who they say is serving a one-month, 29-day sentence for criminal harassment.

They say Hamelin is known to frequent Barrie, Ont., and the Greater Toronto Area, but he may also attempt to flee to Alberta.

The 36-year-old is described as being five feet eight inches, 170 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Police say Hamelin has numerous visible tattoos, including a blue tribal design on the left side of his neck, the letters "SC" on the back of his neck and "Ayden 2005" on his right hand.