Toronto-based mortgage lending firm Home Capital fires CEO Martin Reid

TORONTO — Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX: HCG) has terminated its president and CEO Martin K. Reid, effective immediately.

Kevin P.D. Smith, chair of the board of directors, said in a statement Monday that the Toronto-based mortgage lender requires leadership that can bring a renewed operational discipline, emphasis on risk management and controls, and focus on improving performance.

The announcement comes two weeks after the company said it had received an enforcement notice from the Ontario Securities Commission relating to its disclosure that some loan applications had been falsified.

Reid, who was appointed CEO just over a year ago, has also been removed from the board of directors of the company's subsidiaries, including Home Trust.