Toronto-based mortgage lending firm Home Capital fires CEO Martin Reid
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX: HCG) has terminated its president and CEO Martin K. Reid, effective immediately.
Kevin P.D. Smith, chair of the board of directors, said in a statement Monday that the Toronto-based mortgage lender requires leadership that can bring a renewed operational discipline, emphasis on risk management and controls, and focus on improving performance.
The announcement comes two weeks after the company said it had received an enforcement notice from the Ontario Securities Commission relating to its disclosure that some loan applications had been falsified.
Reid, who was appointed CEO just over a year ago, has also been removed from the board of directors of the company's subsidiaries, including Home Trust.
Bonita J. Then, a member of Home Capital's board of directors, will serve as interim leader while the company searches for a new full-time replacement.
Most Popular
-
Halifax taxi driver who rescued woman from assault says cabbies unfairly stereotyped
-
Nova Scotia mall to offer training to employees after frantic search for autistic child
-
More snow forecast for Halifax as winter parking ban being enforced
-
Toronto woman with spina bifida allegedly barred from washroom was 'denied dignity'
-
Tory's Toronto
The OMB, while imperfect, helps protect Toronto against NIMBYism
-
Tory's Toronto
Three ways to make sure Toronto's King Street overhaul doesn't get screwed up
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Retail Insider
Frank+Oak evolves fashion offerings with casual collection for women