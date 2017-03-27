Toronto police seek public’s help solving 2001 slaying

Toronto police are appealing to the public to help them solve a 2001 case involving a 23-year-old man shot dead in his Etobicoke driveway.

Sudarsan Velauthapillai was shot several times after he got out of a vehicle near Finch Ave W. and Highway 27 on Oct. 1, 2001, just before 9:30 p.m.

He had been returning home after dinner with his girlfriend, who escaped the attack unharmed, police said.

Police found a fisherman’s hat at the scene, which they said fell off the suspect’s head as he ran away. It had a black, blue and white camouflage design.

The shooter is described as about 22-25 years old, Sri Lankan, and medium height and weight. He would now be 37-40 years old and may be left-handed, police said.

A DNA profile was developed in March 2002 which police believe belongs to the shooter. It does not currently match with any other known profile in the national DNA data bank.

“All we need from you is his name, nothing more,” Gallant said in a video message to the public.

This information was already released by police in years past, said Det.-Sgt. Stacy Gallant.

It is being released once more because police are optimistic that “with the passage of time, someone who may know who was responsible . . . (could) be in a position to disclose that information.”

Gallant and the homicide team are hoping that police appeal “makes it to other parts of the country or world where there are other Tamil communities” that may have new details or leads regarding the case.