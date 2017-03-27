Toronto stock index up as U.S. markets fall, Canadian dollar flat

TORONTO — Rising gold and resource stocks have helped Canada's main stock index outpace its U.S. counterparts today.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 18.84 points to 15,461.05 after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the three main indexes were down.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 109.86 points to 20,486.86, the S&P 500 index lost 9.55 points to 2,334.43 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 17.42 points to 5,811.32.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.75 cents US, up 0.01 of a cent from Friday's close.

The May crude contract was down 55 cents at US$47.42 per barrel and April natural gas contracts were up two cents at US$3.10 per mmBTU.