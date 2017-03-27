University of Toronto's First Nations House celebrates 25 years

When Diane Longboat graduated from the University of Toronto in 1978 she knew it was a significant feat.

“Being an Indigenous girl and going to university was pretty unheard of,” said Longboat, a member of the Turtle Clan and Mohawk Nation. “I think there were about 160 Indigenous university students in the whole country. It was quite an oddity.”

Armed with her master’s degree in language education, she set out to change that. With the assistance of the university administration, she applied for grants and founded First Nations House, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

The goal was to “revolutionize” education for Indigenous students. In addition to creating mechanisms for recruitment and retention of Indigenous kids, she envisioned the house as a cultural hub, helping students get a first-class education without having to give up their language and traditions along the way.

“There was no curriculum that specifically spoke to our history and culture,” she said, noting the university had very few Indigenous faculty and staff members at the time. “You could really see that our traditional languages were severely endangered if nothing was done to preserve them.”

More than two decades later, Longboat — currently working as an elder at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) — is happy her initiative has helped strengthen the Indigenous presence in the city.

But she believes much more needs to be done.

“The reconciliation process has to go much further,” she said, noting it’s still hard to find Indigenous representation on governing councils or faculty committees at the university.

First Nations House director Jonathan Hamilton-Diabo said the centre has become a go-to place for academic guidance, traditional teachings and financial support.

“I would love to see that welcoming spirit spread all over campus,” he said. “For the next 25 years, I hope Indigenous students can be understood and feel safe everywhere, not just at the First Nations House.”

