5 charged in motorcycle incident that left one man dead on Highway 401

TORONTO — Provincial police say charges have been laid in two separate investigations involving aggressive motorcycle riders in the Toronto area.

In an incident early on July 23, 2016, a man died when he collided with a transport truck as a group of motorcyclists travelling together on Highway 401 slowed traffic while performing stunts on the highway.

In a separate incident, on Sept. 22, 2016, on Highway 427 near Dundas Street, police say a group of motorcyclists were conducting similar activities of slowing traffic while other riders performed stunts.

OPP say this resulted in a road rage incident between a motorist and the motorcycle riders in which a female passenger in the car was assaulted. The driver of the car fled the scene and was chased by the riders before crashing in Mississauga, Ont.

Police say officers executed six search warrants on Tuesday at several locations throughout the Toronto area, seizing four motorcycles and arresting five people.

A 33-year-old Richmond Hill man is charged in both incidents, while a 35-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man, both from Toronto, and a 32-year-old man from Newmarket, Ont., and a 24-year-old man from Mississauga are charged in the July 23 incident. All are charged with several counts, including dangerous operation of motor vehicle causing death.