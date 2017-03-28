Barrick, Goldcorp to join forces to co-develop projects in northern Chile

TORONTO — Two of Canada's biggest gold companies are creating a new joint venture to advance several mining projects clustered in northern Chile.

The joint venture will be owned equally by Toronto-based Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX) and Vancouver-based Goldcorp. (TSX:G), which is making several acquisitions as part of the plan.

The two gold giants say they plan to find ways to reduce the cost of developing the Cerro Casale project, which has been majority-owned by Barrick with Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K) of Toronto holding a smaller stake.

Goldcorp will pay the first US$260 million of Barrick's costs towards developing Cerro Casale. It will also buy Kinross's 25 per cent stake in Cerro Casale and other assets in deal that includes US$260 million cash.