Bronfman memoir among finalists for $30,000 National Business Book Award
TORONTO — A memoir by business magnate and philanthropist Charles Bronfman and a guide to spotting "fake news" online are among the finalists for this year's National Business Book Award.
"Distilled: A Memoir of Family, Seagram, Baseball, and Philanthropy" (HarperCollins Publishers Ltd.), co-written by the Montreal-born Bronfman and Howard Green, made the short list for the $30,000 prize on Tuesday.
Also on the list is "A Field Guide to Lies: Critical Thinking in the Information Age" (Allen Lane Canada) by neuroscientist Daniel J. Levitin.
The other finalists are father-son co-authors Don Tapscott and Alex Tapscott for "Blockchain Revolution: How the Technology Behind Bitcoin is Changing Money, Business and the World" (Portfolio Canada), and Annette Verschuren with Eleanor Beaton for "Bet On Me: Leading and Succeeding in Business and in Life" (HarperCollins Publishers Ltd.).
The award, co-sponsored by PwC Canada and BMO Financial Group, is handed out annually to the most outstanding Canadian business-related book of the previous year.
CBC chief correspondent Peter Mansbridge is chair of this year's jury, which also includes Deirdre McMurdy, David Denison, Anna Porter and Pamela Wallin.
The winner will be announced in Toronto on April 24.
