Bronfman memoir among finalists for $30,000 National Business Book Award

TORONTO — A memoir by business magnate and philanthropist Charles Bronfman and a guide to spotting "fake news" online are among the finalists for this year's National Business Book Award.

"Distilled: A Memoir of Family, Seagram, Baseball, and Philanthropy" (HarperCollins Publishers Ltd.), co-written by the Montreal-born Bronfman and Howard Green, made the short list for the $30,000 prize on Tuesday.

Also on the list is "A Field Guide to Lies: Critical Thinking in the Information Age" (Allen Lane Canada) by neuroscientist Daniel J. Levitin.

The other finalists are father-son co-authors Don Tapscott and Alex Tapscott for "Blockchain Revolution: How the Technology Behind Bitcoin is Changing Money, Business and the World" (Portfolio Canada), and Annette Verschuren with Eleanor Beaton for "Bet On Me: Leading and Succeeding in Business and in Life" (HarperCollins Publishers Ltd.).

The award, co-sponsored by PwC Canada and BMO Financial Group, is handed out annually to the most outstanding Canadian business-related book of the previous year.

CBC chief correspondent Peter Mansbridge is chair of this year's jury, which also includes Deirdre McMurdy, David Denison, Anna Porter and Pamela Wallin.