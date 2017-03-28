Focus on famine: Somalia fears this could be worse than 2011

The story still gives Hassan Ibrahim nightmares.

Earlier this year, a woman and her three young children left Somalia’s northeastern region of Garoowe, one of the areas hit hardest by the ongoing drought. They walked 10 days to Mogadishu, the capital city where many non-profit organizations have been assisting thousands of Somalis. By the time she reached it, all three of her children had starved to death on the way.

“Just heartbreaking,” said Ibrahim, originally from northern Somalia, but a resident of Canada for more than 20 years.

“It’s very shameful that people are dying of hunger in 2017. There’s just too much wealth in the world, and this famine situation could have been easily prevented.”

Somalia is one of four countries facing famine, a result of both long drought and the ongoing conflict with terrorist rebels Al Shabab. By the end of last month, more than 250,000 people had left their rural homes to join settlements in urban areas or cross the border into neighbouring countries.

The UN World Food Program, one of many groups providing assistance on the ground, warned the current situation could mirror the 2011 crisis, when a full-blown famine in the Horn of Africa killed about 260,000 people.

Members of the Somali Canadian Task Force on Famine Prevention in Somalia have teamed up with Islamic Relief Canada to raise funds that will help buy food supplies for people affected by famine.

But Ibrahim, 42, fears it could get worse, especially since signs of hunger are now spread all over the country.

“People are losing 500 or 600 heads of camels and sheep and cows,” he said, noting the country mostly subsists on the cattle industry. “This is the worst we’ve seen in our lifetime.”

Ibrahim and other Somali Canadians are leading fundraising efforts across the country. Last month, the newly formed Task Force on Famine Prevention in Somalia sent a letter to Justin Trudeau asking him to do more.

“We just want the world to know they can help save lives,” he said.

How you can help:

Somali-Canadians across the country and many other NGOs are leading efforts to assist those affected by famine:

Somali Canadian Task Force on Famine Prevention in Somalia: Formed last month, the group has raised over $300,000 through Islamic Relief Canada. More information on how you can get involved is available at islamicreliefcanada.org

Horn of Africa Development Assistance: The Ottawa-based non-profit runs development projects in Somalia aimed at fighting poverty and building capacity. To get involved or donate, visit hada.ca

UNICEF Canada: In response to the famine outbreak, UNICEF Canada has launched an emergency appeal to drum up direct support. Donations can be made through unicef.ca/famine, and people can send direct gifts to children at risk through SurvivalGifts.ca

