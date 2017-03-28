Man walks into downtown restaurant with gunshot wound
A man in his 30s was shot around Adelaide St. E. and Ontario St. at around midnight, said Toronto police.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A man was rushed to hospital after he was shot downtown early Tuesday morning, said Toronto police.
Police said a man in his 30s was shot around Adelaide St. E. and Ontario St. at around midnight.
The victim walked to a restaurant nearby where he received first aid from patrons, said police. He was then taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, the suspect is a black man believed to be between 20 and 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a black, three-quarter-length coat with a fur-lined hood, a white hoodie, grey pants and running shoes.
The suspect was seen fleeing the area on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7400 or CrimeStoppers at 416-222-8477.
-
Tory's Toronto
The OMB, while imperfect, helps protect Toronto against NIMBYism
-
Tory's Toronto
Three ways to make sure Toronto's King Street overhaul doesn't get screwed up
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Retail Insider
Frank+Oak evolves fashion offerings with casual collection for women