Man walks into downtown restaurant with gunshot wound

A man was rushed to hospital after he was shot downtown early Tuesday morning, said Toronto police.

Police said a man in his 30s was shot around Adelaide St. E. and Ontario St. at around midnight.

The victim walked to a restaurant nearby where he received first aid from patrons, said police. He was then taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspect is a black man believed to be between 20 and 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a black, three-quarter-length coat with a fur-lined hood, a white hoodie, grey pants and running shoes.

The suspect was seen fleeing the area on foot.