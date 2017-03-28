Metrolinx president Bruce MCuaig steps down

After nearly seven years at the helm of Metrolinx, Bruce McCuaig is stepping down as president and CEO of the regional transit agency.

Metrolinx issued a press release Tuesday afternoon announcing that McCuaig is leaving his post and will be taking a job in the federal government as an executive advisor at the new Canada Infrastructure Bank. His last day will be April 14.

“Bruce's decision is a big loss for Metrolinx but an equally big win for Canada's ambitions to finance and build infrastructure,” said Rob Prichard, Chair of the Metrolinx board of directors.

Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca also issued a statement thanking McCuaig for his service. “Bruce has consistently demonstrated exemplary leadership, both at Metrolinx and during his time in the Ontario public service, and I am grateful to him for his hard work and dedication,” he said.

McCuaig assumed the top job at Metrolinx in September 2010, four years after the agency was formed. Prior to that, he had worked in the public service for more than 25 years, including a stint as deputy minister at the Ontario transportation ministry.