Zombie Survival Camp: A weekend retreat that'll knock 'em dead

The Doomsday Clock is two and a half minutes away from ‘midnight’. End-of-the-world prepping in Canada is more lucrative than ever. So why not get a jump on the end of the world alongside your buddies?

In a remote camp north of Durham, Ontario, the post-apocalyptically minded finally have a chance to put their skills to the test.

The Zombie Survival Camp in Orillia offers a chance to spend three days brushing up on wilderness survival and self-defense alongside your friends. Above all, the camp wants to “empower you with real life-saving skills and turn you into zompocalyptic badasses”.

For three days, a team of instructors teaches ragtag groups of survivors how to build fires, find shelter and work as a team. But that's not all.

Instructor Deidter "The Soldier" Stadnyk has a more esoteric specialty - he teaches reconnaissance and field craft, like how to sneak around groups of zombies without being spotted and eaten.

“For some of the zombies, it’s an ‘escape and evasion’ scenario where you try to avoid them,” Stadnyk says. “I’m an ex-military member, so some covert hand signals... so you can can out-manoeuvre the undead in a forest. Basically, remaining completely undetected.”

In next month's workshops, survivors are given mission objectives and supplies before all hell breaks loose and real (-ish) shambling zombies flood the camp.

“For some of (the undead), we put full helmets on them,” Stadnyk says. “We use arrows with bone tips on them, or sticks that are padded, or hand-to-hand (fighting).”

That’s right- campers can get up close and personal with the undead using a style called Zomjitzu, or the art of "hand-to-rotting-hand combat."

Described as a mix of Russian martial art Systema, parkour, and “a little bit of jiu jitsu”, participants learn how to divert a zombie away – without ending up in its mouth.

“Zombies don’t feel pain,” Stadnyk explains. “You’re not going to roundhouse kick it to the gut and bring it down. It’s hard to smash a skull with your bare hands. It’s more about diverting it, so if it’s coming at you, this is your last resort to create some distance.”

If all this sounds very gritty and uncomfortable for a birthday or bachelor party, fear not. The wilderness resort camp features cabins and hot water alongside the seminars.



After all, "You can’t enjoy the apocalypse if you don’t survive,” the site notes.