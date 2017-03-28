News / Toronto

PC MPP apologizes for questioning zero-tolerance of sexual abuse of patients

TORONTO — Progressive Conservative MPP Jack MacLaren is apologizing for comments he made about the sexual abuse of patients.

The Ottawa-area MPP had called a "zero-tolerance approach" to sexual abuse "dangerous" during a debate on Monday. 

But now he says he made a mistake and didn't mean to say that.

The Liberals were quick to point out that MacLaren has a history of regrettable remarks.

He went to sensitivity training last year after making jokes about a female MP.

PC Leader Patrick Brown says he's disappointed in MacLaren and warned such an incident can't happen again.

