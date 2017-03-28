Project Toosoo wants to flip Somali stereotypes

Entrepreneurs, community-builders, students.

Those are the kinds of words that 18-year-old Nuradin Mohamed-Nur wishes came to mind more when people think of Toronto’s Somali population, instead of labels like drug dealer or gang member.

He’s one of 12 Somali youth who are part of a new program called Project Toosoo that tries to lift up young voices and help correct negative narratives of their community in the media.

“When we see Somali Canadians in the news it usually means either they’re involved in criminal activities or drugs,” said Mohamed-Nur, a student at York’s Glendon campus.

“I want people who aren’t a part of the Somali community, looking from the outside to know that the narratives they see are extremely one dimensional and they don’t portray the nuances of the Somali community I see.”

Recent depictions like the CBC show “Shoot the Messenger”, loosely based on the saga of late former mayor Rob Ford, have only reinforced stereotypes, he added.

Toosoo loosely translates into “straighten, to stand upright,” said co-creator Hibaq Gelle.

The program runs monthly for 12 months. Funded through the Laidlaw Foundation, it offers media training, and also connects youth with Somali elders, and other leaders from the community.

Twenty-two-year-old Samira Warsame is also part of Toosoo.

Her final project is a photo series of Somali women that’s meant to show their dedication and resiliency.

For her it’s about giving people the opportunity to see beyond labels.