Purolator stops accepting new shipments as strike deadline nears

TORONTO — Purolator stopped accepting shipments today ahead of a strike deadline this afternoon issued by the union representing some of the courier's employees.

Teamsters Canada issued the 72-hour strike notice Sunday after its members voted to reject Purolator's final offer.

Purolator said in a statement that the company will try its best to deliver shipments already in its network, but delays could occur.

The company said it would not take any new packages until further notice.

The union and the company have been negotiating a new agreement and Teamsters Canada said on its Facebook page that a mediation meeting will take place Tuesday to attempt to avert a strike.