Shares of Home Capital plunge following news that CEO has been terminated

TORONTO — Shares of Home Capital Group were down Tuesday after the mortgage lender fired its president and CEO.

After markets closed Monday, the Toronto-based company announced it was terminating Martin K. Reid effective immediately.

Reid had been appointed CEO just over a year ago.

Shares of Home Capital were down 7.32 per cent, or $2.03, to $25.69 in morning trading Tuesday.

The company had seen its stock value and earnings decline in recent quarters and was facing scrutiny from the Ontario Securities Commission.

Home Capital said last month that it had received an enforcement notice from the securities watchdog with regards to its disclosure in 2014 and 2015 that some loan applications had been falsified and that remedial actions, including the suspension of brokers, had been taken.