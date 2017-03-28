Toronto's Corktown cubes are for sale

One of Toronto’s quirkiest homes is on the market, leaving its future uncertain.

The green cubes at One Sumach St., a Toronto landmark instantly recognizable to any driver getting on or off the Don Valley Parkway, have been for sale for a few months, said realtor Arthur Crapopoulos.

The property is not on MLS, but Crapopoulos said the owner is looking for “up in the high 3 millions” for the structure and the land it sits on.

Perched on a narrow base, the three cubes take up minimal ground space but are roomy inside at about 1,300 square feet per independent unit, he added.

Crapopoulos said the fate of the cubes will depend on what the buyer wants to do with the property but one option would be to add to the “Rotterdam imitation” style.

The Corktown cubes were inspired by famous Dutch cube homes that were designed as an affordable housing option within a compact urban space.

Martin Trainor, who’s been a tenant in the cubes for the last 15 years, said the Toronto versions were built in 1996 by developer who hoped to one day add more in an area that was then considered “a wasteland.”

Property records show the home was last sold for $265,000 in 2002, proving even cubes aren’t immune to Toronto’s soaring real estate market.

Owner Tom Michalopulos did not immediately return Metro’s request for comment.

The land is now so valuable it may not be the best spot for the unique design, said Trainor.

But he hopes the model might work elsewhere given its big space and little footprint.

In Rotterdam, where one unit is kept as a museum, the cubes have become a tourist destination and are considered a "municipal monument,” Trainor said.

He hopes the Canadian cubes might be saved, even if that means moving them from the current location or incorporating them into a future larger design.

“They’re currently a landmark. If you come from the east off of the Don Valley along Richmond, you see this beautiful little emerald there,” he said.