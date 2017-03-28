Toronto councillor wants Pride parade grant axed after event bans police floats

TORONTO — A Toronto city councillor is calling for certain funding to be cut for the city's Pride parade after the event banned police floats from future festivities.

Coun. John Campbell says about half a dozen councillors so far agree that Pride Toronto's annual grant request, expected in April, should be voted down until the festival returns to its "core principals of equity and inclusivity."

In an unexpected move at its annual general meeting in January, Pride Toronto adopted a list of demands issued by the Toronto chapter of Black Lives Matter, including banning police floats from the parade.

The decision was panned by some as a significant setback for police and LGBTQ relations.

In February, Toronto's police chief announced that his force would not be participating in the annual event this year.