News / Toronto

Woman in critical condition after being struck by car in Scarborough

Paramedics say the woman was transported to a local trauma centre in critical condition

METRO FILE

A woman in her 60s was struck by a vehicle and was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition Tuesday morning in Scarborough said Toronto paramedics.

The collision occurred near Warden Ave. and Bridletowne Cir., just before 6:00 a.m.

She was taken to a local trauma centre in critical condition said paramedics.

Warden Ave. is closed in both directions between Finch Ave. E. and Huntingwood Dr.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...