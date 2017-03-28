Woman in critical condition after being struck by car in Scarborough

A woman in her 60s was struck by a vehicle and was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition Tuesday morning in Scarborough said Toronto paramedics.

The collision occurred near Warden Ave. and Bridletowne Cir., just before 6:00 a.m.

She was taken to a local trauma centre in critical condition said paramedics.

Warden Ave. is closed in both directions between Finch Ave. E. and Huntingwood Dr.