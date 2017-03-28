News / Toronto

Worker dies after Toronto construction site accident

TORONTO — A worker who was badly injured in an industrial accident in Toronto on Monday morning has died of his injuries.

Police Const. Craig Brister says the man in his 40s was pinned by a panel at about 11:30 a.m. at a construction site near the city's waterfront.

The man was rushed to hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries.

Investigators say the Ministry of Labour has been notified.

The man's name has not been released. (CP24)

