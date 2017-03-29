A master gardener shares her secrets for a beautiful balcony

Nothing gives you the urge to grow green things like the smell of spring in the air. But then you remember you’re a condo-dweller.

Never fear, says Ontario Master Gardener Cauleen Viscoff. Even a botanical bonehead can create a beautiful balcony garden. All it takes is a little patience and a few simple rules.

The right garden starts with the right soil, Viscoff said. Topsoil is no good for potted plants; it has to be potting soil. If you’re planning to grow fruits or vegetables, choose an organic brand without chemical fertilizers.

Now survey the space you have to work with. If your balcony faces south or southwest, sun-loving vegetables like tomatoes and beans can fare well. But if you’re stuck in the shadow of nearby buildings, you can still grow kale, spinach and lettuce.

Viscoff recommends taking note of the direction your garden will face and counting the hours of sun you get, then heading to your local greenhouse to ask what plants are your best bet.

And while you’re there, consider buying a few, pre-sprouted. Starting things from seed is finicky and frustrating for newbies, Viscoff said.

She likes to grow deep-rooted vegetables like tomatoes and beans in those large white five-gallon pails that restaurant suppliers use. Make sure to poke holes in the bottom so they can drain well, and tempting as it is, don’t overwater: You’ll end up with root rot.

Instead of watering on a set schedule, simply stick your finger in the soil down to your first knuckle. If it feels damp to the touch, it’s fine. If it’s dry, it’s time to water.

Finally, remember to plan your garden with the idea of what it will eventually look like in mind. If you choose tall plants for overhanging window boxes, they will grow to block your view. Beans will wind themselves around your railings and climb up your brick wall, which can be awesome, but might annoy your neighbours.

The minimal bit of fuss it takes to get your garden growing is more than worth it, Viscoff said, especially if you have kids.

“We’re so disconnected from where our food comes from. We don’t farm anymore. We’ve moved to cities,” she said. “It’s so thrilling to go outside to pick some beans for dinner.”

Ready to green up your windowsill or balcony? Here are some of Viscoff’s top plant picks.

Icicle pansies – These are ready to go out soon and will be done blooming by the summer

Tomatoes – Choose smaller, bushy varieties that don’t need staking