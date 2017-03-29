Video: Police track four men by helicopter after Vaughan home invasion

York Regional Police have released video showing the arrests of four suspects following a home invasion in Vaughan on Tuesday.

The search began around 8 p.m., when police were called to a home on Lavender Pl., in the area of Ansley Grove Rd. and Blue Willow Dr., where they found two victims with minor injuries.

Officers on patrol, the canine unit, and the air support unit located the suspects in nearby locations.

Video taken from a police helicopter and posted on YouTube shows the suspects fleeing and splitting up before their arrests.

Aki Abou-bekoe, 31, of Montreal, Pasquale Leone, 30, of Township of King, Terry O’del Sinclair, 33 of Markham, and Jermaine White, 35, were arrested.