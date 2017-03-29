Toronto backs away from energy drink ban at city sites

Toronto councillors have watered down a proposed ban on the sale of caffeinated energy drinks in city facilities.

Council on Tuesday instead voted 37-4 to merely ask city agencies to consider not selling the popular energy drinks to patrons under age 18, and to support compliance with Health Canada rules about marketing and distribution of the drinks.

The vote conforms with advice from acting medical officer of health Dr. Barbara Yaffe to adopt an “incremental approach” to the issue, raising public awareness about potentially negative effects — particularly for young people — of mixing caffeine and alcohol.

“Toronto Public Health reviewed the evidence and found no compelling reason to deviate from the current precautionary public health approach that encourages limits in (caffeinated energy drink) consumption,” rather than outright bans, Yaffe said in a report.

Health board members, however, recently voted to go beyond her advice after Councillor Glenn De Baeremaeker argued council should outlaw the sale, marketing, promotion or sampling of caffeinated energy drinks in any city-owned property or facility including stadiums, recreation centres and parks.

Amid concerns that a ban would violate existing contractual agreements with drink providers, the health board also recommended council exempt some sites including Exhibition Place and Yonge-Dundas Square.

City council did not debate the issue Tuesday, instead quickly voting to adopt Yaffe’s original recommendation and also to forward her report to Toronto’s public school boards.

Councillors who voted against the motion were: De Baeremaeker; Joe Cressy; Norm Kelly; and Frances Nunziata.