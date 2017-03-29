City looking for public feedback on short-term rentals

Wanted: your opinions on short-term rental sites like Airbnb.

City staff are holding their second public meeting on the subject, and launched an online survey on Tuesday.

“The goal is to listen and get feedback from the community to help inform potential regulations that we come forward with,” said Carleton Grant, director of policy and strategic support with the city’s licensing and standards department.

Staff will provide recommendations to the June 19 Executive Committee with the proposed short-term rental regulations.

Grant said they want to strike a balance between hosts and neighbours.

“From the hosts we’ve heard that they have a good experience. They meet new people, and they get the ability to earn additional income that helps offset their housing costs and also allows them to travel,” he said.

But the hotel industry complains short-term rentals don’t have to follow the same provincial regulations they do, Grant said.

Meanwhile, he said condo residents are worried about their buildings turning into ghost hotels, complete with tourists hauling luggage and “cleaning ladies with cleaning carts in the hallways.”

Grant said staff purposefully planned the public meetings downtown and in North York because short term rentals are “typically happening on the Yonge Street spine.”

If the Executive Committee approves what staff develop, regulations will go to city council in July for a final vote.

But Grant said whatever happens there will be some kind of lead time before they take affect, probably about three to six months.

Other cities have already developed short-term rental regulations.

Vancouver’s approach, revealed last fall, bans Airbnb rentals for people who aren’t living in the homes they list and requiring a licence for everyone else.

Have your say:

Public Meeting #2

6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

City Hall, Committee Room 2

100 Queen St W, Toronto

Livestream available at Get Involved Toronto YouTube Channel