Toronto man charged after throwing coffee at parking officer, police allege
Toronto police say a 32-year-old man is facing assault charges after he allegedly threw a hot cup of coffee at a parking officer's face.
Police say the incident happened in northern Toronto on Monday after the officer issued a ticket for a vehicle parked in a no stopping zone.
They allege a man got out of the car and threw the coffee at the officer's face, who suffered first-degree burns to his cheek as a result.
A Toronto man has been charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.
He is scheduled to appear in court on May 11.
