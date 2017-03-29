Toronto man charged after throwing coffee at parking officer, police allege

Toronto police say a 32-year-old man is facing assault charges after he allegedly threw a hot cup of coffee at a parking officer's face.

Police say the incident happened in northern Toronto on Monday after the officer issued a ticket for a vehicle parked in a no stopping zone.

They allege a man got out of the car and threw the coffee at the officer's face, who suffered first-degree burns to his cheek as a result.

A Toronto man has been charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.