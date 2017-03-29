Toronto one step closer to Jollibee, dubbed McDonald's of Philippines

Torontonians can soon fulfill their craving for sweet spaghetti topped with hot dogs and cheddar cheese with a side of tuna pie.

The hotly anticipated Filipino fast food joint Jollibee is hiring for two GTA locations.

Called the McDonald’s of the Philippines by some, the company posted on LinkedIn earlier this week looking for restaurant managers near Mavis and Britannia Rds. in Mississauga and Highway 401 and Kennedy Road in Scarborough.

With a location closeby, Joanna Ong won’t have to ask her grandma to sneak a banana and jackfruit pie up to her when she visits from Las Vegas.

Ong, 28, grew up in the Philippines, but when her family emigrated to Canada 10 years ago she thought the restaurant, which she describes as a better version of KFC combined with a burger joint, was in her past.

Jollibee has more than 1,000 locations in the Philippines and around the world, including Kuwait, Singapore and the U.S. — and, as of last December, Canada.

Original plans had the Canadian expansion starting in Toronto in 2015. But the first location went to Winnipeg, open last December.

Canada is home to more than 660,000 people of Filipino origin, according to the 2011 National Household Survey, with over 180,000 in Toronto and Mississauga combined.

It’s those stats that have Ong less surprised at the news Jollibee is coming than wondering why they're not already here, she said.

Though the company is staying tight-lipped on when exactly the GTA locations will open, it has confirmed they are slated for sometime in 2017.

Ong expects nostalgic Filipinos will line up to order, but she’s not sure first-timers will embrace it so readily.