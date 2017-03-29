Toronto police raid four pot dispensaries Tuesday

Toronto police raided four marijuana dispensaries in Toronto on Tuesday and charged nine people with drug-related offenses.

The raids occurred between 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The first took place at Buds 4 Life on Broadview Ave south of Gerrard St. E. Five people were charged with drug-related offenses. One of them faced extra weapons charges.

At 6 p.m., police raided Canadian Green at Bloor St. W. and Lansdowne Ave. and Village Cannabis Dispensary on Church St. south of Maitland St. No arrests were made at either location.

Police raided The Open Dispensary at 801 Queen St. W. at 8:20 p.m. and four people were charged with drug-related offenses.

The raids came just a few days after reports that Ottawa would introduce legislation next month to legalize marijuana by Canada Day 2018.

Toronto police spokesperson Const. Victor Kwong said the police raids aren’t meant to target average marijuana users.

“I know that it seems like we’re just shutting down places for marijuana, but it’s no different than people would expect us to investigate a grocery store if they were selling things that were not tested to be safe for consumption,” he said. “It’s been a while now since we’ve charged anyone with simple possession, like, you know some guy walking around with a joint.”

Rather, he said, police are responding in cases where the city has notified them about locations with more widespread issues.

“It’s when we’ve been notified by the city that there are contraventions to the zoning and bylaws,” Kwong said. “It’s when undercover operations have shown that they don’t check for age, for any other type of medical need or credentials and when they’re selling things that have not passed any type of safety inspection. That’s when search warrants are applied for.”

Moments before police arrived at Village Cannabis Dispensary on Tuesday, patron Froses Berkovitch described the atmosphere as “very peaceful.”

“There was music playing. There wasn’t any loud talking. Everybody was just mellow,” he said.

“But as soon as that happened, everybody came out and people filled the street.”

Several police officers were seen still inside the dispensary at about 7 p.m., while nearly a dozen people protested outside.

Berkovitch said there were fewer than 100 people in the entire store, including staff. He streamed the event in real-time via Facebook Live and put out a call to action.

Berkovitch said that as he was getting ready to leave, police showed up and told patrons that if they were not working there to leave immediately. Police then brought in a bucket to fill with marijuana and proceeded to raid the store, he said.

Mark Harrison, a manager at the Village Cannabis Dispensary, said police took about 10 pounds of their product.

The dispensary, along with the Queen St. W. location, was formerly known as Cannabis Culture. The brand was co-owned by prominent marijuana activists Marc and Jodie Emery, who were arrested on a number of drug-related charges earlier this month. This is the second time the Church St. location has been raided this month.

The Emerys were granted bail with several conditions, such as being barred from going to any Cannabis Culture location or other dispensary, and from facilitating or participating in running any Cannabis Culture shop.

Harrison said staff members purchased the store on Mar. 9 and changed the name following the Emerys’ arrests.

He said Marc Emery came by and stood outside the store Tuesday evening following the raid.