Woman found dead outside Mississauga, Ont., home a homicide victim, police say
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Peel regional police say they're investigating the death of a woman earlier this month as a homicide.
Investigators say officers called to a Mississauga, Ont., home on March 20 for a medical emergency found the body of a woman outside the residence.
They say the woman has been identified as 43-year-old Cheryl McVarish.
Police say the cause of death is not being released.
Investigators say the death is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.
