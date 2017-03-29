Woman found dead outside Mississauga, Ont., home a homicide victim, police say

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Peel regional police say they're investigating the death of a woman earlier this month as a homicide.

Investigators say officers called to a Mississauga, Ont., home on March 20 for a medical emergency found the body of a woman outside the residence.

They say the woman has been identified as 43-year-old Cheryl McVarish.

Police say the cause of death is not being released.