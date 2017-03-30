Man sought in child-luring investigation at Toronto Public Library
Police say a 12-year-old boy was passed a note to "engage in sexual activity" at the Jane/Dundas Library on Monday.
Police are looking for a man wanted in a child-luring investigation involving a 12-year-old boy at a Toronto Public Library.
At around 8:20 p.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of a suspicious incident at the Jane/Dundas Library at 620 Jane St.
Investigators say that a man passed the boy a note to “engage in sexual activity.” The boy then notified staff and the man fled the library.
The suspect is described as a man, 18 to 20, five-foot-10, with a thin build and black hair shaved on the sides. He was wearing black Adidas track pants, a black jacket and a shirt with a Blue Jays logo on it. He was carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
