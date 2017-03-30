Millennials looking for mental health services at work: survey

Millennials are more likely than other generations to seek and use mental health services from their workplace, according to a new survey from Centennial College and the non-profit CivicAction.

An Angus Reid survey of 1,521 adults found almost two-thirds of millennials expect to access mental health services at work.

Lindsay Balbirnie, a Centennial College public relations student who worked on the project, said they commissioned the survey to shed light on the mental health issues in the workplace.

“What we wanted to do was kind of draw the attention to the employers who would be hiring,” she said.

Sarah Harris, communications director for CivicAction, said many millennials are in “a big transition point” at the beginning of their careers, which can be tough.

“You look at youth unemployment rates and things like that, it’s definitely not easy for young people to find their footing in life,” she said.

As well, many younger people are more willing to talk honestly about mental health challenges than their parents and grandparents, as attitudes around mental illness start to change.

Harris said many employers want to offer mental health services but don’t know where to start.

CivicAction offers a free, quick tool to help employers find what resources are best for their workforce called MindsMatter.

“There’s actually so many different services and resources out there, but it’s almost like an ocean,” Harris said.

By the numbers:

· Millennials are more likely (64 per cent) than Generation X (48 per cent) and Baby Boomers (42 percent) to ask about mental health services provided by employers when applying for a job