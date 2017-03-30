CIBC hikes bid for Chicago-based PrivateBancorp by 20 per cent
TORONTO — CIBC is increasing its takeover offer for Chicago-based PrivateBancorp by 20 per cent, valuing the U.S. financial services company at about C$6.6 billion.
Toronto-based CIBC (TSX:CM) had made its original offer in June 2016.
However, a December shareholder vote on the friendly deal was postponed after PrivateBancorp's share price (Nasdaq:PVTB) rose above the Canadian bank's offer.
The two companies announced this morning that CIBC is now offering US$24.20 in cash and 0.4176 of a CIBC common share for each PrivateBancorp share — about US$60.92 per share based on closing stock prices Wednesday.
Following the joint announcement shortly before North American markets opened, PrivateBancorp shares were fluctuating at about US$60 — seven per cent above their Wednesday closing price.
CIBC's shares (TSX:CM) were down 80 cents at C$116.40 in early trading in Toronto.
