Ontario students write literacy test today — on paper

Ontario’s Grade 10 students are writing a low-tech version of the literacy test Thursday morning — using pen and paper — after a cyberattack last fall forced officials to cancel it for 150,000 students.

The Education and Quality and Accountability Office, or EQAO, has confirmed the digital version of the test on October 20 — as part of a pilot project to move the mandatory exam online — was intentionally targeted by hackers in what’s called a sustained distributed denial of service attack.

Toronto police investigated but have not been able to track down the hackers.

The test was cancelled just hours after it began, and the EQAO says it is now working to improve its online security. Students must pass in order to graduate.

The EQAO was criticized by cybersecurity experts who said it should have been better prepared, given attacks like this — ones where sites are overloaded with “junk” traffic — are increasingly common.

At the height of the attack, 99 per cent of the traffic was not from schools or boards, but instead IP addresses from around the world.

“I’m not sure if this kind of thing can ever be figured out,” the EQAO’s Richard Jones told the Star. “There were IP addresses from all over the world, and to find the source is a really difficult thing.”

While the EQAO had hoped to run the test online during its usual spring date, it later said it was safest to offer on paper only.

“We really just decided that it was far too risky to do that,” said Jones, the agency’s CEO. “ . . . One of the things that we learned through the trial was how upsetting it was for students, and obviously students were very, very anxious, frustrated.”

The agency will still move ahead with a digital version of the Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test, but does not have a timeline.

On Thursday morning, high school teachers were posting messages of encouragement to their students using social media, including one in the Grand Erie public board who tweeted pictures of tables with bowls of fruit, juice and water saying “Good luck in the #OSSLT everyone! We’ve got your nutritional needs covered!”